Parker channels Bradshaw at Fendi fall 2026 Paris show

Parker borrows from her Bradshaw archive

This is Parker's first Fendi show since last year in Milan.

Fun fact: She sometimes borrows pieces from her personal archive of Bradshaw outfits, a collection she got to keep after filming wrapped. Her 17-year-old daughters used to raid it too, but these days, even they've outgrown those legendary looks.

And yes, that Baguette bag? Still a major fashion moment thanks to Carrie's classic line defending her purse as a Baguette and not just any ol' bag.