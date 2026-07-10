Parker channels Bradshaw at Fendi fall 2026 Paris show
Sarah Jessica Parker just showed up at the Fendi fall 2026 show in Paris, and her look was pure Carrie Bradshaw nostalgia.
She rocked a white collared blouse with black colorblocking, pleated skirt, and studded heels, plus the iconic black-and-white Fendi Baguette bag that fans will remember from Sex and the City's unforgettable "What Goes Around Comes Around" episode.
Parker borrows from her Bradshaw archive
This is Parker's first Fendi show since last year in Milan.
Fun fact: She sometimes borrows pieces from her personal archive of Bradshaw outfits, a collection she got to keep after filming wrapped. Her 17-year-old daughters used to raid it too, but these days, even they've outgrown those legendary looks.
And yes, that Baguette bag? Still a major fashion moment thanks to Carrie's classic line defending her purse as a Baguette and not just any ol' bag.