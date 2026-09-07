Parsons appears to return to direct 'Backrooms 2' with A24
Entertainment
Kane Parsons seems to be coming back to direct Backrooms 2, sticking with A24 even though big studios like Warner Bros. and Universal showed interest.
The move follows the first film's surprise success: Backrooms made $394.1 million worldwide and got a re-release with extra scenes before landing on HBO Max.
Parsons directed 'Backrooms' which opened strong
The original Backrooms, released in 2026, opened strong and kept on making money.
Parsons directed the film.