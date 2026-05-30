Parsons turns internet 'Backrooms' into Hollywood movie with massive set

Soodik frames 'Backrooms' around mental health

Written by Will Soodik, the film uses the Backrooms as a metaphor for mental health battles.

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as a frustrated furniture store salesman struggling following the breakup of his marriage, with Renate Reinsve as his therapist: their eerie journey mirrors their inner struggles.

The whole concept taps into feelings of nostalgia and isolation, which is probably why it's racked up over 30 billion TikTok views and inspired hundreds of thousands on Reddit.

As researcher Gunseli Yalcinkaya puts it, "where reality is constantly being mediated through screens—there's already a sense that reality is glitching, nothing feels real anymore," and Parsons's film nails that feeling.