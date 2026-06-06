Parsons's 'Backrooms' posts A24's biggest opening ever with $118 million worldwide Entertainment Jun 06, 2026

Backrooms, the new horror flick from 20-year-old YouTuber Kane Parsons, has blown past A24's previous records.

Dropping on May 29, it pulled in $81.4 million in its first weekend in North America and $118 million worldwide, A24's biggest opening ever.

In just six days, it crossed the $100 million mark domestically, a first for the studio.