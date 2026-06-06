Parsons's 'Backrooms' posts A24's biggest opening ever with $118 million worldwide
Entertainment
Backrooms, the new horror flick from 20-year-old YouTuber Kane Parsons, has blown past A24's previous records.
Dropping on May 29, it pulled in $81.4 million in its first weekend in North America and $118 million worldwide, A24's biggest opening ever.
In just six days, it crossed the $100 million mark domestically, a first for the studio.
'Backrooms' 2019 creepypasta $10 million beats Supreme
What's wild is Backrooms began as a 2019 creepypasta and later went viral as a YouTube video inspired by a 2019 creepypasta about endless yellow rooms.
Made on a $10 million budget, it's now A24's highest-grossing domestic release, beating out Marty Supreme's old record of $96 million.
The movie shows how internet stories can seriously shake up Hollywood when they hit the big screen.