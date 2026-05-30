Parsons's horror film 'Backrooms' hits theaters May 29 2026
Entertainment
Kane Parsons's new horror movie, Backrooms, is finally out in theaters as of May 29, 2026.
The story follows a mysterious door in a furniture store that leads to endless creepy back rooms, definitely not your usual haunted house vibe.
The film's low-key marketing means it is intended to be experienced with minimal prior knowledge, making it extra suspenseful.
Streaming and rental timeline for 'Backrooms'
Right now, Backrooms is only playing in cinemas for that big-screen scare factor. If you'd rather watch at home, digital rentals should pop up about a month after release.
A streaming drop is also on the way (most likely around late September 2026), so if you're patient, you can catch all the chills from your couch.