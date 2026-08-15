Parton cancels Dollywood NightFlight Expedition opening, cites dizziness and dehydration
Entertainment
Dolly Parton was all set to kick off Dollywood's new NightFlight Expedition roller coaster on Friday, August 14, 2026, but she had to cancel at the last minute after feeling dizzy and dehydrated.
Her doctor told her not to travel, so Dolly sent a virtual message from Nashville instead, saying she was sorry to miss the big day.
Parton jokes about doctor, promises updates
Wearing fairy wings, Dolly joked, "My Nashville doctor clipped my wings, saying you ain't traveling this week."
She promised fans she'd keep everyone in the loop about everything.