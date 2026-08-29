Parton dies at 80 leaving $450 million estate likely kept private
Entertainment
Dolly Parton, the beloved country icon, passed away at 80 on August 25, 2026, leaving behind a massive $450 million estate.
With no children and her husband Carl Dean having died last year, everyone's wondering who will inherit her wealth.
But thanks to some careful planning, most details about her fortune may never go public.
Legal experts: Parton likely used trusts
Legal experts say Dolly likely used trusts to keep things under wraps.
Unlike wills, trusts aren't public record, so big assets like her music catalog (think "Jolene" and "9 to 5") and Dollywood probably won't show up in court documents.
If her plan worked as intended, who gets what might stay a mystery.