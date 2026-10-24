Parton family tensions after passing reports, hearing set November 3
After reports of Dolly Parton's passing, things have gotten tense within her family.
Her nephew and former head of security Bryan Seaver says he was left out of a tribute to Dolly, hinting at some real family disagreements.
Meanwhile, Danielle Parton, Dolly's niece and official brand ambassador, replied on Instagram: "If we're gonna be friends, you will not be comparing Bryan Seaver to my daddy."
The whole situation is now heading to court, with a hearing set for November 3.
Manager Nozell sues Seaver alleging threats
Dolly's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, has filed a lawsuit against Bryan Seaver, accusing him of threats and intimidation after being let go as head of security.
The lawsuit claims Bryan made demands for money and tried to pressure business partners weeks before reports that Dolly died on August 25.
Bryan's lawyers say these accusations aren't true and were made during a tough time for the family.
The legal fight looks set to continue into November.