Parton family tensions after passing reports, hearing set November 3

After reports of Dolly Parton's passing, things have gotten tense within her family.

Her nephew and former head of security Bryan Seaver says he was left out of a tribute to Dolly, hinting at some real family disagreements.

Meanwhile, Danielle Parton, Dolly's niece and official brand ambassador, replied on Instagram: "If we're gonna be friends, you will not be comparing Bryan Seaver to my daddy."

The whole situation is now heading to court, with a hearing set for November 3.