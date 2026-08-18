Parton missed Dollywood 'NightFlight Expedition' opening after dizziness and dehydration
Entertainment
Dolly Parton had to skip the big opening of Dollywood's new NightFlight Expedition ride because she was feeling dizzy and dehydrated.
In a video from her Nashville home, she joked, "So I guess if your doctor tells you, 'You ain't traveling this week,' you ain't traveling this week."
Parton reassures fans, mentions SongTeller Hotel
Dolly reassured fans that she's getting better every day and is still busy with things like her SongTeller Hotel and the upcoming Broadway show about her life.
Even though she missed the launch, NightFlight Expedition opens for everyone on August 19.