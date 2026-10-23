Parton niece named brand ambassador for aunt's estate on Instagram
Dolly Parton's niece, Danielle Parton, has just been named brand ambassador for her legendary aunt's estate.
Announcing on October 22, Danielle shared on Instagram how grateful she feels and said she wants to celebrate Parton's legacy without trying to step into her shoes.
She plans to share stories and values from their family while keeping things authentic.
Parton niece veteran pilot moonshine entrepreneur
Danielle isn't just Dolly's niece: she's a pilot, military veteran, and moonshine distillery entrepreneur.
She talked about how close they are, mentioning that Parton even delivered a speech at her niece's military retirement in 2025 after she served two decades.
The estate says Danielle shares Parton's quick wit, strong work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit, while carving out a path and legacy all her own.