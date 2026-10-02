Parton version of 'Jolene' with Welsh lyrics releases Oct 9
Entertainment
A new version of Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene" (this time with some lyrics in Welsh) is coming out on October 9.
Recorded before her death on 25 August, the track features Welsh singer-songwriter Bronwen Lewis and Parton's niece Jada Star.
The idea came after Lewis's Welsh cover of "Jolene" went viral and caught the attention of Parton's family.
Lewis cover prompted Parton star recording
Lewis's viral take led to a friendship with Jada Star, who visited Wales so they could work together in person.
That visit sparked the idea to record this unique version with Dolly herself, showing just how open she was to new sounds and languages.
It's also a nod to her roots: she once spoke about her Welsh heritage during a 2008 concert in Cardiff.