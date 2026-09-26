Parton's $450 million estate tied up in family legal dispute
Entertainment
Dolly Parton's massive $450 million estate has turned into a legal mess after her passing in August 2026.
Her nephew Bryan Seaver was removed from security duties and reportedly threatened her former manager, Danny Nozell, leading to a restraining order.
Even though a trust was set up to handle her estate, family tensions are running high.
Nozell maintains Parton Imagination Library
Parton's estate isn't just about money: it includes her iconic music catalog, real estate, and a 50% stake in her Dollywood theme park.
With so much on the line, it's no surprise there are clashes over who gets what.
Meanwhile, Nozell is also keeping Dolly's charitable projects going strong, like her Imagination Library book gifting service, showing that her legacy is about more than just business.