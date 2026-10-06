Parton's estate alleges nephew Seaver evaded service with barbed wire
Dolly Parton's estate is in a legal standoff with her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who they say put up caution tape and barbed wire at his home to avoid being served court documents.
She's Alive LLC, the entity established to manage and protect Parton's business interests after her death, raised these concerns after Seaver asked for more time to find a lawyer for a restraining order hearing.
Court issues restraining order against Seaver
Efforts to deliver the papers were allegedly intended to prevent service by a "no trespassing" sign and barbed wire across the railings of Seaver's porch.
While no court has officially called this evasion, the estate says it's made things difficult, especially since they've accused Seaver of threatening people tied to Dolly's legacy (which he denies).
A Tennessee court has now issued a temporary restraining order against him, with a hearing set for October 9.