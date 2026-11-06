Parton's estate drops lawsuit against nephew Seaver in Tennessee court
Dolly Parton's estate has decided to drop its lawsuit against her nephew, Bryan Seaver.
The case, filed in Tennessee, is now dismissed, giving Seaver some immediate relief from what his attorney described as a "misunderstanding."
While the door is open for future legal action, things have calmed down for now.
Seaver denies podcast threat accusations
Seaver worked as Parton's head of security for more than 20 years before being let go in September.
The estate's company, She's Alive, LLC (run by her manager, Danny Nozell), accused him of making threats and trying to harm Parton's brand through a podcast.
Seaver strongly denied this and said his words were taken out of context.
His mother, Cassie, spoke up too, asking people to respect their family's grief and sharing that Bryan always had a close bond with Dolly.