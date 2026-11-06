Parton's estate drops lawsuit against nephew Seaver in Tennessee court

Seaver worked as Parton's head of security for more than 20 years before being let go in September.

The estate's company, She's Alive, LLC (run by her manager, Danny Nozell), accused him of making threats and trying to harm Parton's brand through a podcast.

Seaver strongly denied this and said his words were taken out of context.

His mother, Cassie, spoke up too, asking people to respect their family's grief and sharing that Bryan always had a close bond with Dolly.