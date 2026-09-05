Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star fully restored after death

Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been fully restored after it was damaged following her death.

Originally installed in 1984, the star had a crack before being vandalized, but it's now back in perfect shape and open to fans as of Friday.

As Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, put it, "Our Dolly is back! Hollywood is thrilled that her star is back in pristine condition for fans to enjoy forever."