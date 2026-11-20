Parton's 'Jolene' hits 1B Spotify streams, plaque at Nashville museum
Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene" just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, making it her first song to reach this milestone.
The achievement comes three months after her passing in August 2026, and it was honored with a special plaque at Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville.
Parton's 'There Was Jesus' double platinum
Parton's influence is still going strong: her collaboration "There Was Jesus" went double platinum, and "Jolene" even climbed to No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 posthumously.
Plus, "9 to 5" is close behind with over 963 million streams, showing that her songs are connecting with new generations everywhere.