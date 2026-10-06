Parvathy Thiruvothu says 'sacred bond' with audience kept her relevant
What's the story
Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently opened up about her two-decade-long career in the industry. In an interview with PTI, she said that her "stubbornness" and the "sacred bond" with the Malayalam audience have kept her relevant. She revealed that she was nearly written off but managed to carve out a place for herself in the industry.
Career struggles
'There are people who don't like me at all'
Thiruvothu said, "There are people who don't like me at all who think that if I had shut my mouth, then they would have gone and watched my movies."
"But it is easier for me because of the Malayalam audience."
"They may love you, hate you, or ignore you, but if you deliver a good movie, they will always make you a success. It is almost like a sacred bond."
Film success
On her recent hit 'Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar'
Thiruvothu's recent film, Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, has been a massive hit.
In the movie, she plays Aleena Abraham, a single mother who becomes a cop after her husband's death.
The film has grossed over ₹50 crore since its release last month.
"I knew Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar would be a good movie. But the level of reception was unexpected," Thiruvothu said.
Gender-neutral storytelling
'So my hope and my dream is that we arrive...'
Thiruvothu spoke about her vision for a more equitable space in cinema.
She said, "I hoped that we will reach a point where we don't see 'female-oriented movies.'"
"It just happens to be that the lead is a woman and we are seeing her story. We don't see 'male-oriented movies.' We consider that as a default."
"So my hope and my dream is that we arrive at such an equitable space of storytelling."
Social media challenges
On social media negativity
Speaking about the negativity she faces on social media, Thiruvothu said, "The obstacle match continues because I am never backing down."
"In a parallel universe, Parvathy is like Aleena who cannot give up. The stake for me is too high."
"What are the stakes in my life? It is that I have people who have daughters and sons growing up. So that, for me, is a higher stake."
Hindi cinema
Thiruvothu on possible return to Hindi cinema
Thiruvothu, who has worked in Hindi films like Qarib Qarib Singlle, said she is grateful for the opportunity to work in five languages.
When asked about a possible return to Hindi cinema, she said she would welcome it.
Thiruvothu added, "I heard in a news press conference that Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to work in Malayalam. I'm like, 'Wonderful, let's do that.'"