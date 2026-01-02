Next Article
Parvathy Thiruvothu kicks off shooting for Malayalam cop thriller 'Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar'
Entertainment
Parvathy Thiruvothu has just started filming her new movie, Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar, where she plays a police officer in Malayalam cinema for the first time.
Directed by Shahad, the film held its Pooja ceremony on January 2, 2026, with filming set to take place in Kottayam and Ernakulam.
Why should you care?
This thriller stands out with its strong ensemble cast—think Vijayaraghavan, Mathew Thomas, Sidharth Bharathan, and more—and a story packed with twists inside a police station.
The title poster's vibe ("When the eyes deceive, who decides who the criminal is?") hints at some serious mind games.
Plus, Parvathy's already played a cop in the Telugu series Dhootha.