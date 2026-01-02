Parvathy Thiruvothu kicks off shooting for Malayalam cop thriller 'Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar'

Why should you care?

This thriller stands out with its strong ensemble cast—think Vijayaraghavan, Mathew Thomas, Sidharth Bharathan, and more—and a story packed with twists inside a police station.

The title poster's vibe ("When the eyes deceive, who decides who the criminal is?") hints at some serious mind games.

Plus, Parvathy's already played a cop in the Telugu series Dhootha.