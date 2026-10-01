'Parvati' tops YouTube Music India, 'Hanuman Ansh' crosses 100 million streams
Entertainment
"Parvati," the breakout track from the "Hanuman Ansh" album, has crossed 100 million YouTube views and is topping YouTube Music charts in India (and even hit No. two globally).
The whole album has racked up over 100 million streams, with Junglee Music aggressively driving the soundtrack across platforms.
Over 1.5 million short videos use 'Parvati'
With over 1.5 million short videos using "Parvati," the song has become a go-to for school prayers, devotional gatherings, and social media.
It was even performed live at a Bhajan Clubbing event in Delhi attended by PM Modi.
Other tracks like "Maine Tere Hi Bharose" and "Jai Hanuman" are also catching on across platforms.