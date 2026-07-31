Patani calls 'Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force' transformative
Entertainment
Disha Patani just made her Hollywood debut in Holiguards Saga - The Portal of Force. She shared that the experience really pushed her out of her comfort zone and gave her a chance to grow as an actor.
After several audition rounds, she was thrilled to land the role and focused on giving it her all.
Patani praises international cast experience
Working with an international cast and crew was a whole new vibe for Disha.
Even though the production was on a bigger scale, she said acting is still about preparing, performing, and trusting your director.
"All I can do is keep challenging myself and let my work speak over time," she added.