Patani releases trailer for 'The Portal of Force' Hollywood debut Entertainment May 09, 2026

Disha Patani just dropped the trailer for her first Hollywood film, The Portal of Force.

She stars as Jessica, "the Chosen One," caught between two ancient rival groups (Statiguards and Holiguards) in a universe created by Lado Okhotnikov.

The story centers on Jessica's choices, which could decide the fate of humanity as tensions rise.