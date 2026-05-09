Patani releases trailer for 'The Portal of Force' Hollywood debut
Entertainment
Disha Patani just dropped the trailer for her first Hollywood film, The Portal of Force.
She stars as Jessica, "the Chosen One," caught between two ancient rival groups (Statiguards and Holiguards) in a universe created by Lado Okhotnikov.
The story centers on Jessica's choices, which could decide the fate of humanity as tensions rise.
Patani working on 'Awarapan 2'
Patani shares the screen with big names like Kevin Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, and Tyrese Gibson.
She called the experience "both thrilling and terrifying," especially learning from seasoned actors while bringing her Bollywood action skills to a global stage.
Meanwhile, she's also working on Awarapan 2 back home, keeping both her Hollywood and Bollywood fans excited.