Patekar, 75, dies in Goa after cardiac arrest, 'Parinda' star

Nana Patekar, the legendary actor and filmmaker known for movies like Parinda and Krantiveer, passed away early Thursday morning in Goa after a cardiac arrest. He was 75.

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital in Goa, Patekar was brought in unresponsive around 4:20-4:30am and was declared dead around 5:30am.

Earlier that night, he had texted a friend saying he felt unwell, which led to his friend checking in on him.