Patekar, 75, dies in Goa after cardiac arrest, 'Parinda' star
Nana Patekar, the legendary actor and filmmaker known for movies like Parinda and Krantiveer, passed away early Thursday morning in Goa after a cardiac arrest. He was 75.
According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital in Goa, Patekar was brought in unresponsive around 4:20-4:30am and was declared dead around 5:30am.
Earlier that night, he had texted a friend saying he felt unwell, which led to his friend checking in on him.
Postmortem scheduled for Patekar
When his friend arrived around 4am he found Patekar sweating and semi-conscious, prompting a quick call for an ambulance. Since it was a medico-legal case, police were notified and a postmortem was scheduled at Goa Medical College.
Though family was not present at the time, friends and his caretaker were by his side. Patekar leaves behind an unforgettable mark on both Bollywood cinema.