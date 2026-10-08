Patekar and Khan die about 2 weeks apart, 'Welcome' remembered
Entertainment
Bollywood is feeling the loss after Nana Patekar and Mushtaq Khan, both loved for their roles in the 2007 comedy Welcome, passed away about two weeks apart.
Patekar died at 75 from cardiac arrest on Thursday, following Khan's passing at 62 after a long battle with cancer.
Patekar and Khan's 'Welcome' roles remembered
Patekar brought his signature intensity (and plenty of laughs) as Uday Shetty in Welcome, while Khan's Ballu Paaji became a fan favorite.
Both actors left behind memorable performances that continue to spark nostalgia and smiles among movie fans.