Patekar dies after cardiac arrest at home, ending 5-decade career
Nana Patekar, the iconic actor known for his powerful roles in both Hindi and Marathi films, died on Thursday after a cardiac arrest at his residence.
Doctors tried CPR for 45 minutes, but couldn't revive him.
His passing marks the end of a five-decade career that left a big mark on Indian cinema.
Leaders praise Patekar's Naam Foundation work
Beyond movies, Patekar was deeply involved in social work through the Naam Foundation, helping farmers and promoting water conservation.
Leaders like Nitin Gadkari called him, "Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalized many characters in films and created his unique identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry," while DK Shivakumar praised his dedication to social causes.
Both paid heartfelt tributes to his legacy on- and off-screen.