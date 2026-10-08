Patekar dies after cardiac arrest at home, ending 5-decade career

Beyond movies, Patekar was deeply involved in social work through the Naam Foundation, helping farmers and promoting water conservation.

Leaders like Nitin Gadkari called him, "Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalized many characters in films and created his unique identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry," while DK Shivakumar praised his dedication to social causes.

Both paid heartfelt tributes to his legacy on- and off-screen.