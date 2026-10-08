Patekar dies aged 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa
Entertainment
Nana Patekar, the legendary Bollywood and Marathi actor, passed away early Thursday at age 75 after a cardiac arrest in Goa.
Known for his intense screen presence and unmistakable voice, he was a major force in Indian cinema for nearly five decades.
Patekar actor and Naam Foundation cofounder
Starting out in Marathi theater, Patekar made his film debut with Gaman (1978) and shot to fame with Parinda (1989).
He wowed audiences with roles in Prahaar, Krantiveer, and even brought humor to Welcome.
Later, he returned to Marathi films with Natsamrat and co-founded the Naam Foundation to support farmers, leaving behind not just memorable characters but also a legacy of giving back.