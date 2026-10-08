Patekar dies aged 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa

Starting out in Marathi theater, Patekar made his film debut with Gaman (1978) and shot to fame with Parinda (1989).

He wowed audiences with roles in Prahaar, Krantiveer, and even brought humor to Welcome.

Later, he returned to Marathi films with Natsamrat and co-founded the Naam Foundation to support farmers, leaving behind not just memorable characters but also a legacy of giving back.