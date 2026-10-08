Patekar dies aged 75 at Goa home on Kumar's centenary
Entertainment
Nana Patekar, the iconic Bollywood actor, died at 75 from cardiac arrest at his home in Goa.
What makes this even more poignant: his passing happened on the 100th birthday of Raaj Kumar, who starred with him in the 1993 film Tirangaa.
Patekar was found unresponsive early morning and declared dead at around 5:20am.
Patekar and Kumar's 'Tirangaa' legacy
Back in 1993, Patekar and Raaj Kumar teamed up as Inspector Shivajirao Wagle and Brigadier Suryadev Singh in Tirangaa, a film all about patriotism that still gets talked about today.
This unexpected overlap of dates is a reminder of their lasting impact on Hindi cinema and how their legacies are still connected decades later.