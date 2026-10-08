Patekar dies aged 75 from cardiac arrest at Goa home
Entertainment
Actor Nana Patekar, 75, passed away on October 8 due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.
His death early on October 8 left the film industry in mourning, with Rajinikanth paying tribute.
Rajinikanth posts condolence note for Patekar
Rajinikanth, who shared screen space with Patekar in the 2018 film Kaala, posted an emotional note on social media: "I can't believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."
He also sent his condolences to Patekar's family and loved ones, reflecting the deep bond they shared.