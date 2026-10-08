Patekar dies aged 75 in Goa, tributes pour in
Entertainment
Bollywood legend Nana Patekar has passed away at 75 in Goa, leaving the film world stunned. He was found at his home and declared dead at Manipal Hospital.
Tributes are pouring in from all corners: Shatrughan Sinha wrote in his X post, "One of the most brilliant popular actor/star the film industry has ever seen, our own Nana Patekar."
Patekar won 3 National Awards
Patekar wasn't just a star on screen: he made his mark with powerful roles across Hindi and Marathi cinema, earning three National Awards along the way.
Off-screen, he supported farmers in Maharashtra and even volunteered during the Kargil War, making him respected both for his talent and his heart.