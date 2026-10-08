Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa

Nana Patekar, the legendary actor known for his intense roles, died at 75 after a cardiac arrest in Goa.

His Vanvaas co-star Rajpal Yadav shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying, "I've had the chance to know and meet him many times, not only through his characters but also personally, and his simplicity and affection will always remain with me."

Patekar's final rites will be held today with full state honors near Pune.