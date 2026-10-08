Patekar dies at 75, 'Eetha' set for December 4 release
Entertainment
Nana Patekar, the legendary actor who passed away at 75, will still be lighting up screens with three new movies releasing after his death.
First up is Eetha, arriving December 4, where he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda in a film about iconic folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
Patekar films face delay, TIFF selection
Next is Shakti Shalini, a horror-comedy with Aneet Padda that's set for December 24 but could get pushed to 2027.
The third film, The Confession of Mary, where Patekar plays a priest caught up in a murder case based on real events, has been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival.
Even after his passing, Nana's work continues to make waves both in India and abroad.