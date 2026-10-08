Patekar dies at 75 from cardiac arrest at Goa home
Entertainment
Nana Patekar, the legendary Bollywood and Marathi actor, passed away early Thursday at 75 after a cardiac arrest at his Goa home.
He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, but despite 45 minutes of CPR, doctors couldn't revive him.
Authorities have registered a medico-legal case, and a postmortem is planned.
Patekar's 4 decade film legacy
Patekar's career spanned over four decades, with unforgettable roles in movies like Parinda, Krantiveer, and Ab Tak Chhappan.
He also directed Prahaar: The Final Attack and received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his impact on Indian cinema.
His intense acting style made him a true icon for generations of film lovers.