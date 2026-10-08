Patekar dies at 75 in Goa from cardiac arrest
Entertainment
Bollywood legend Nana Patekar has passed away at 75 after a cardiac arrest in Goa, leaving fans and the film world stunned.
Leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, expressed grief and offered heartfelt tributes to the actor.
Leaders praise Patekar's versatility and service
Pawan Kalyan praised Patekar's "Mr. Patekar was an actor who could effortlessly immerse himself in any role," also highlighting his service with the Indian Army.
Reddy called him a true icon of Indian cinema for his versatility, while Durgesh said this is an "irreparable" loss for the industry.
From Khamoshi to Ab Tak Chhappan, Patekar's legacy will be hard to match.