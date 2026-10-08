Patekar dies at 75 in Goa from cardiac arrest

Pawan Kalyan praised Patekar's "Mr. Patekar was an actor who could effortlessly immerse himself in any role," also highlighting his service with the Indian Army.

Reddy called him a true icon of Indian cinema for his versatility, while Durgesh said this is an "irreparable" loss for the industry.

From Khamoshi to Ab Tak Chhappan, Patekar's legacy will be hard to match.