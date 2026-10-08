Patekar dies at 75 of cardiac arrest and Khan mourns
Entertainment
Legendary actor Nana Patekar, 75, has died of cardiac arrest.
Salman Khan shared a heartfelt Instagram story, "Nanaaaaa... Rest in peace bhau," remembering their time together in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996).
Khan recalls carrom games with Patekar
Shah Rukh Khan called Patekar his mentor, teacher, critic, and friend, sharing memories of carrom games and how much he learned from him.
Patekar played Joseph in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Patekar's unique style made a lasting impact on Indian cinema.