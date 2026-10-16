Patekar's son says legal case closed after Dutta raised allegations
Entertainment
After reports about Nana Patekar's death, Tanushree Dutta questioned the circumstances of his death and brought up her old sexual harassment allegations against him.
Malhar Patekar, Nana's son, chose not to get into the details but made it clear that the legal case is closed.
He shared, "The case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over," pointing out that the courts had cleared his father.
Dutta's allegations against Patekar dismissed
Dutta originally accused Nana Patekar of misconduct years ago. The allegations resurfaced after reports of his death but were previously dismissed.
Despite renewed attention, Malhar emphasized that there is nothing more left for the family or the courts to address.