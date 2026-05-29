Patel wraps shooting 'The Peasant' marking A24's India debut
Dev Patel just wrapped up shooting The Peasant, his latest project as both director and star.
This 14th-century revenge drama is A24's first-ever production to shoot in India, with filming taking place across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
It's Patel's second time directing after Monkey Man in 2024.
Patel and Dunn coauthored 'The Peasant'
Co-written by Patel and Will Dunn, The Peasant follows a shepherd out for revenge against mercenaries who destroyed his community: think a mashup of Braveheart, John Wick, and King Arthur, but set in India.
The cast features Saurabh Sachdeva, Anasuya Sengupta, Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull, and Vipin Sharma.
With a $30 million budget and backing from Thunder Road Pictures (who worked with Patel on his last film), this one's definitely on the watchlist for fans of epic action stories.