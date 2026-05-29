Patel wraps shooting 'The Peasant' marking A24's India debut

Patel and Dunn coauthored 'The Peasant'

Co-written by Patel and Will Dunn, The Peasant follows a shepherd out for revenge against mercenaries who destroyed his community: think a mashup of Braveheart, John Wick, and King Arthur, but set in India.

The cast features Saurabh Sachdeva, Anasuya Sengupta, Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull, and Vipin Sharma.

With a $30 million budget and backing from Thunder Road Pictures (who worked with Patel on his last film), this one's definitely on the watchlist for fans of epic action stories.