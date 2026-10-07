Patel, Yadav exit 'Rise & Fall 2' citing diabetes, politics
Entertainment
Big changes on Rise & Fall 2: both actor Karan Patel and politician Tej Pratap Yadav have left the show.
Patel had to step away because his diabetes made it tough to keep up with the intense filming schedule, echoing a similar exit from another reality show last year.
Yadav, who was actually this season's first "ultimate ruler," left to focus on political and legal commitments.
Wild cards join, ₹2cr spared
To shake things up after these early exits (and the first eliminations of Siwet Tomar for fighting and Anish Bhagat by vote), the show is bringing in two wild-card contestants.
Both Patel and Yadav were spared a hefty ₹2 crore penalty since their reasons for leaving were unavoidable, so expect some fresh faces and new drama soon!