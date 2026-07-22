Pathak Shah backs Jantar Mantar students and questions Vishwaguru claim

Shah apologized for her generation not acting sooner, saying the time had come to apologize to the students and that her generation had failed to stop things at the right time, but she expressed commitment to stand with them.

The protests, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demand education reforms, accountability for the NEET paper leak, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Tensions rose after clashes with police went viral online.

The movement has drawn support from figures like Sonam Wangchuk (currently on hunger strike), Shabana Azmi, and Prakash Raj as calls for transparency keep growing.