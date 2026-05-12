Pathaks rework Hindi 'Drishyam 3' with screenplay changes, Devgn returns
Big news for Drishyam fans: the Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3 is getting a major makeover.
Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak shared that, while both the Hindi and Malayalam versions pick up after Drishyam 2, the Hindi film will feature changes to the story, screenplay, and treatment to better connect with Indian audiences.
Ajay Devgn returns in the lead, and producer Abhishek Pathak says viewers can expect unique elements this time around, not just a copy of the original's family drama vibe.
Release dates set for 'Drishyam 3'
The Hindi Drishyam 3 is set to hit theaters on October 2, keeping up with the franchise's tradition. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3 arrives earlier on May 21.
The makers also revealed that Panorama Studios is stepping into Malayalam cinema soon, with Mohanlal himself.