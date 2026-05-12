Pathaks rework Hindi 'Drishyam 3' with screenplay changes, Devgn returns Entertainment May 12, 2026

Big news for Drishyam fans: the Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3 is getting a major makeover.

Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak shared that, while both the Hindi and Malayalam versions pick up after Drishyam 2, the Hindi film will feature changes to the story, screenplay, and treatment to better connect with Indian audiences.

Ajay Devgn returns in the lead, and producer Abhishek Pathak says viewers can expect unique elements this time around, not just a copy of the original's family drama vibe.