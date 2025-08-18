'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Celebrity husbands experience pregnancy, labor pains
On the new reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga," celebrity husbands put on fake baby bumps and even try out simulated labor pains to understand what pregnancy feels like.
Hosted by Sonali Bendre, the show brings together five celebrity couples—including Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, and Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani—to tackle playful but eye-opening challenges about relationships.
Emotional moments and surprises
The show doesn't just stop at funny tasks—it gets emotional too.
There's a role reversal day where husbands ask their wives to do things for them, flipping the usual script.
Plus, longtime couple Sudesh and Mamta Lehri get a sweet surprise: an AI-generated recreation of their wedding after 40 years together.
"Pati Patni Aur Panga" premiered on August 2, airs weekends at 9:30pm on Colors TV, and streams on JioHotstar—making it easy to catch all the action with friends or family.