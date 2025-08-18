'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Celebrity husbands experience pregnancy, labor pains

Emotional moments and surprises

The show doesn't just stop at funny tasks—it gets emotional too.

There's a role reversal day where husbands ask their wives to do things for them, flipping the usual script.

Plus, longtime couple Sudesh and Mamta Lehri get a sweet surprise: an AI-generated recreation of their wedding after 40 years together.

"Pati Patni Aur Panga" premiered on August 2, airs weekends at 9:30pm on Colors TV, and streams on JioHotstar—making it easy to catch all the action with friends or family.