'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' struggles; nears ₹30cr after Day-4

The latest Hindi release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan , and Rakul Preet Singh , is struggling at the box office. It opened to lukewarm reviews on May 15 and continued its slow run into the first weekday. On Monday (Day 4), it earned ₹3.25 crore across 5,563 shows, taking the total India gross collections to ₹24.84 crore and total net collections to ₹20.75 crore. The worldwide gross collection is at ₹28.84 crore.

Box office comparison 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' opened lower than prequel The sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, opened considerably lower than its prequel at the Indian box office. While the sequel collected ₹4 crore net on Day 1, the original film had opened with ₹9.1 crore net. The gap continued over the weekend with the sequel raking in ₹5.75 crore and ₹7.75 crore net on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. After Day-4, the prequel's total collection stood at ₹41.64 crore.

Regional performance Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune recorded highest occupancy rates The film's regional occupancy trends across major markets largely saw lukewarm performance. Delhi NCR recorded 11% occupancy despite 837 shows while Mumbai performed better with 16% across 409 shows. Pune and Jaipur managed 16% and 14.5% occupancies, respectively, on Day 4, per Sacnilk. With only 14 shows, Chennai had a solid 26.7% occupancy. Given the current trend, the film is expected to face a challenge in generating strong growth at the box office.

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