'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' remains steady; nears ₹35cr worldwide

Despite mixed reviews, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is holding steady at the box office. The Hindi film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana , Rakul Preet Singh , Sara Ali Khan , and Wamiqa Gabbi, has crossed ₹33 crore gross globally (₹33.58 crore to be exact) in just five days. The movie opened to decent numbers but fell short of its predecessor's benchmark.

Collection breakdown Looking at film in numbers The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, started its theatrical run on May 15 with ₹4 crore. It then saw an increase in collections over the weekend with earnings of ₹5.75 crore and ₹7.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, there was a dip on Monday with an estimated collection of ₹3.25 crore. The movie witnessed a slight increase again on Day 5 with earnings of ₹3.5 crore across 5,541 shows, per a Sacnilk report.

Comparison How does the sequel fare against original? Comparing the box office performance of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do with its 2019 predecessor, Pati Patni Aur Woh, the latter had a much stronger start. The original film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, had an India net collection of ₹46.99 crore by Day 5. The sequel's total India gross collection stands at ₹28.83 crore, and the India net collection at ₹24.25 crore as of now.

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