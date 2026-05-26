'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' dips; earns ₹51cr by Day-11
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has had a slow run at the box office. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, has collected ₹37.37cr in India so far. Despite mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike, its earnings have been underwhelming. It is now facing tough competition from new releases like Chand Mera Dil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the Grogu.
Collection details
Looking at film in numbers
In its first week, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned ₹29cr. The second weekend added another ₹7.35cr to its total. However, on Day 11 (second Monday), the film saw a drop of 68.6% from the previous day's collection, raking in just ₹1.02cr across 2,840 shows, according to Sacnilk. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹44.43cr and total India net collections to ₹37.37cr so far. Globally, its gross stands at ₹51.73cr (overseas gross ₹7.3cr).
Box office battle
Competition from new releases
The situational comedy is currently up against new releases like Chand Mera Dil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the Grogu. These films have impacted the box office numbers of the Khurrana starrer. Despite its star-studded cast, including Vijay Raaz, Vishal Vashishtha, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, and Ayesha Raza Mishra, among others, in pivotal roles, it hasn't been able to draw audiences to theaters.