'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' dips; earns ₹51cr by Day-11

Collection details

Looking at film in numbers

In its first week, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned ₹29cr. The second weekend added another ₹7.35cr to its total. However, on Day 11 (second Monday), the film saw a drop of 68.6% from the previous day's collection, raking in just ₹1.02cr across 2,840 shows, according to Sacnilk. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹44.43cr and total India net collections to ₹37.37cr so far. Globally, its gross stands at ₹51.73cr (overseas gross ₹7.3cr).