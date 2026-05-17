'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' earns ₹9.75 cr in India

Predecessor with Aaryan had larger openings

The sequel is still lagging behind the 2019 predecessor, which had Kartik Aaryan and collected much bigger numbers: ₹9.1 crore on its first day and ₹12.33 crore on the second, eventually hitting over ₹84 crore in India.

With one day left in its opening weekend, fans are waiting to see if Pati Patni Aur Woh Do can close that gap before weekday drops kick in.