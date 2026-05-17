'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' earns ₹9.75 cr in India
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh, is picking up a bit at the box office.
After opening on Friday (May 15), the film saw its collections go from ₹4 crore on Day one to ₹5.75 crore on Day two in India, so that's a small boost with more people showing up (occupancy jumped from 12% to 16%).
The two-day total stands at ₹9.75 crore domestically and ₹13.70 crore worldwide.
Predecessor with Aaryan had larger openings
The sequel is still lagging behind the 2019 predecessor, which had Kartik Aaryan and collected much bigger numbers: ₹9.1 crore on its first day and ₹12.33 crore on the second, eventually hitting over ₹84 crore in India.
With one day left in its opening weekend, fans are waiting to see if Pati Patni Aur Woh Do can close that gap before weekday drops kick in.