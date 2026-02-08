'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' gets new release date
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, won't be hitting theaters in March as planned.
The new release date is now May 15, 2026.
Why the delay?
The team still has some post-production work left—including VFX and an unshot song.
Plus, they wanted to steer clear of overlapping with Ramzan, the T20 World Cup finals in early March, and big releases like Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Reminder: This is a sequel
This film is a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh (remember Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar?).
Director Mudassar Aziz returns for round two.