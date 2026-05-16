'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' opens ₹3.85 cr, Netflix bound

Director Aziz Khurrana stresses character loyalty

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the story centers on Prajapati Pandey (Khurrana) and his wife Aparna (Gabbi), with Khan and Singh adding extra drama as Chanchal Kumari and Nilofer Khan.

Khurrana addressed rumors about infidelity themes, saying his character stays loyal: "We are not promoting infidelity with this film."

Even though its box office start was slower than the original's ₹9.1 crore debut, it will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.