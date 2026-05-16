'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' opens ₹3.85 cr, Netflix bound
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the follow-up to the 2019 film, landed in theaters on May 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh leading the cast.
Despite mixed reviews and tough competition from Karuppu, it managed a ₹3.85 crore opening.
If you missed it in cinemas, no worries, it's coming to Netflix after its theatrical run.
Director Aziz Khurrana stresses character loyalty
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the story centers on Prajapati Pandey (Khurrana) and his wife Aparna (Gabbi), with Khan and Singh adding extra drama as Chanchal Kumari and Nilofer Khan.
Khurrana addressed rumors about infidelity themes, saying his character stays loyal: "We are not promoting infidelity with this film."
Even though its box office start was slower than the original's ₹9.1 crore debut, it will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.