'Pati Patni Aur...': Ayushmann-Sara fall in love in 'Dil Waale...'
What's the story
The makers of the anticipated film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have released a new song titled Dil Waale Chor. The track features lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a romantic setting, showcasing their dancing skills. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the song explores the intricacies of modern-day romance.
Song details
More about the song
The song's vocals were delivered by Aditya Rikhari and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics written by Kumaar. The choreography for the track was done by Piyush-Shazia. The official social media post announcing the song read, "#DilWaaleChor kheeche Ishq ki dor." One fan commented, "Rochak rocks, always consistent hit," while another wrote, "The chemistry between Sara and Ayushman looks so refreshing."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Ishq di dori, aur dil ki chori, dono ek saath! ❤️#DilWaaleChor video OUT NOW.https://t.co/asoWoCETo2#PatiPatniAurWohDo In cinemas on 15th May 2026!@ayushmannk@SaraAliKhan@WamiqaG@Rakulpreet#MudassarAziz#BhushanKumar#JunoChopra#KrishanKumar#RenuRaviChopra… pic.twitter.com/z1NldQxuEp— T-Series (@TSeries) April 25, 2026
Film synopsis
About the film
The film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz, stars Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey. It tells the story of a married man caught in a love triangle with three women. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh as the other two women in Pandey's life. It will hit theaters on May 15.