'Pati Patni Aur...': Ayushmann-Sara fall in love in 'Dil Waale...'

Song details

More about the song

The song's vocals were delivered by Aditya Rikhari and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics written by Kumaar. The choreography for the track was done by Piyush-Shazia. The official social media post announcing the song read, "#DilWaaleChor kheeche Ishq ki dor." One fan commented, "Rochak rocks, always consistent hit," while another wrote, "The chemistry between Sara and Ayushman looks so refreshing."