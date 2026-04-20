'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' teaser shows Khurrana's comic take
Entertainment
The teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is here, bringing a playful look at the ups and downs of today's relationships.
Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Prajapati Pandey, with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh joining the chaos.
Vijay Raaz pops in as a cop to keep things lively.
The film skips glorifying infidelity and instead leans into relatable humor.
It hits theaters on May 15, 2026.
Aziz directs modern sequel
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, this movie continues the story from the 2019 original but adds its own modern spin.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, it mixes catchy music and sharp comedy while exploring complicated relationships, making it feel both nostalgic and new for today's crowd.