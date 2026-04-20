'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' teaser shows Khurrana's comic take Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

The teaser for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is here, bringing a playful look at the ups and downs of today's relationships.

Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Prajapati Pandey, with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh joining the chaos.

Vijay Raaz pops in as a cop to keep things lively.

The film skips glorifying infidelity and instead leans into relatable humor.

It hits theaters on May 15, 2026.