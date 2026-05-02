'Pati Patni Aur...': Wamiqa talks about 'good vibes' on set
What's the story
The promotional campaign for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is gaining momentum, with its teaser and tracks like Roop Di Rani and Dil Waale Chor generating steady interest among audiences. As excitement builds ahead of the release on May 15, actor Wamiqa Gabbi has opened up about her experience working on the film. She spoke to Bollywood Bubble about her first-time collaboration with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz and co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.
Working experience
'They both are really grounded and chill...'
Gabbi told the outlet, "It was my first time working with both of them." "I think similarities would be that they both are really grounded and chill as people, very easy to work with and good vibes only." "And when you have good vibes on set you are always able to give your best, and I think that's what both of them did for me because for me the most important people on set are my director and my co-actor."
Director's impact
'The comedy that he carries with him...'
Further, the actor praised Aziz's storytelling abilities and comic timing. She said, "And I think the drama that Mudassar sir has in him, which he brings out in his film, is amazing." "The comedy that he carries with him, he translates into his scripts beautifully." "Ayushmann, I think he's also from Chandigarh, I'm also from Chandigarh, there was this instant ease that was there from day one."
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Apart from Gabbi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do features a star-studded cast including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles alongside Khurrana. The film, directed by Aziz, is a situational comedy that delves into modern-day relationships. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar with Juno Chopra as the creative producer.