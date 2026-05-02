'Pati Patni Aur...': Wamiqa talks about 'good vibes' on set

Working experience

'They both are really grounded and chill...'

Gabbi told the outlet, "It was my first time working with both of them." "I think similarities would be that they both are really grounded and chill as people, very easy to work with and good vibes only." "And when you have good vibes on set you are always able to give your best, and I think that's what both of them did for me because for me the most important people on set are my director and my co-actor."