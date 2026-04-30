Why Mudassar Aziz chose Ayushmann for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh...'
What's the story
Mudassar Aziz, who is directing the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has called lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana the "nation's favorite 'good man in a situation.'" The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Speaking to IANS, Aziz said he was proud to bring audiences an "Ayushmann Khurrana who this time is also the solution to his own situation." "His excellence has shone through his work over the decade in this genre."
Actor's selection
Aziz on the challenges of writing situational comedy
Aziz further emphasized Khurrana's suitability for the role, stating that "Prajapati Pandey selected Ayushmann Khurrana to play himself effortlessly." He also spoke about the challenges of writing the screenplay for a situational comedy. "To not get carried away by gags, but to make an effort to put them in situations, allows them to retain their arcs," he said. "As for comedy timing...I'm blessed I worked with 6-7 fantastic actors, and that is their credit as much as mine."
Film details
Here's everything to know about the film
The film is set in Prayagraj and follows an ideal wedding that goes awry due to one decision, resulting in a series of misunderstandings, suspicion, and comedic chaos. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films and BR Studios. The comedy also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Ayesha Raza Mishra. It will be released on May 15, and the trailer is expected to be out on May 2.