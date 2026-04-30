Why Mudassar Aziz chose Ayushmann for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh...'

Actor's selection

Aziz on the challenges of writing situational comedy

Aziz further emphasized Khurrana's suitability for the role, stating that "Prajapati Pandey selected Ayushmann Khurrana to play himself effortlessly." He also spoke about the challenges of writing the screenplay for a situational comedy. "To not get carried away by gags, but to make an effort to put them in situations, allows them to retain their arcs," he said. "As for comedy timing...I'm blessed I worked with 6-7 fantastic actors, and that is their credit as much as mine."