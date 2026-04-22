'Patriot' censor board seeks rename over resemblance to politician's son
Entertainment
Patriot, the much-awaited Malayalam film starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is gearing up for its May 1 release, but not without a few changes.
The censor board has asked the team to tweak some sensitive content, including renaming a character whose name was too close to that of a political leader's son.
'Patriot' chat show airs April 23
Editing was currently happening at Lal Media Studio in Kochi, with the updated version set for final approval soon.
To keep fans excited, a special chat show featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and the team will air on April 23 at 6pm just in time to build hype before the big premiere.