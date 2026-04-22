'Patriot' censor board seeks rename over resemblance to politician's son Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Patriot, the much-awaited Malayalam film starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is gearing up for its May 1 release, but not without a few changes.

The censor board has asked the team to tweak some sensitive content, including renaming a character whose name was too close to that of a political leader's son.